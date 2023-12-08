Man dies after collision between his PMA and motorbike in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A 69-year-old man died after an accident between his personal mobility aid (PMA) and a motorcylist in Jurong West on Dec 7.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident, which happened near Block 457 Jurong West Street 41, at about 8.35pm that day.

An eyewitness told Chinese news outlet Shin Min News Daily that after the collision, the elderly man was lying motionless on the road beside his badly damaged PMA, while the male motorcyclist was groaning in pain.

The eyewitness added that the wheels and the seat of the PMA had fallen off after the accident.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath show the PMA’s rear wheels located several metres away from its main structure. Plastic bags containing packets of tissue paper are seen scattered across the side of the road.

Three SCDF officers are also seen providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a man in a blue shirt.

SCDF said that one man was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital and another was taken to National University Hospital.

The motorcyclist, 27, was conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police, while the PMA rider was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.