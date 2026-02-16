Straitstimes.com header logo

Man dies after car skids at Bukit Batok HDB block

The driver was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old man died after being found unconscious in a car in the early hours of Feb 16.

The police said they were alerted to an incident where a car was believed to have skidded at Block 375 Bukit Batok Street 31 at about 5.50am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In photos circulating on several Facebook groups, a grey car can be seen on a curb, with several police officers around it.

