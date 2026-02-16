Man dies after car skids at Bukit Batok HDB block

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The driver was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died.

SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old man died after being found unconscious in a car in the early hours of Feb 16.

The police said they were alerted to an incident where a car was believed to have skidded at Block 375 Bukit Batok Street 31 at about 5.50am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police said the male driver was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In photos circulating on several Facebook groups, a grey car can be seen on a curb, with several police officers around it.