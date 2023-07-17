38-year-old man dies after accident involving his motorcycle, van, lorry in Bedok North Road

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old man died following an accident involving his motorcycle, a van, and a lorry in Bedok on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 3pm in Bedok North Road towards Tampines Avenue 10.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police said.

Photographs of the scene on Shin Min Daily News showed the motorcycle lying in the middle of the three-lane road, while the lorry was parked on the left lane, with a blue tent on the grass patch beside it. A trail of blood could be seen beneath the lorry.

Shin Min reported on Monday that the victim was Mohamed Rezeini.

According to the Chinese-language daily, more than 10 people arrived at the Singapore General Hospital morgue on Monday afternoon to pay their respects.

One of Mr Rezeini’s friends said the victim was a full-time foodpanda rider, and he leaves behind his parents and an elder brother.

“He is a very nice and kind man who was always willing to help others,” added the 33-year-old operations manager.

Mr Rezeini’s friends also took to Facebook to mourn his death.

Facebook user Afyx Apandi said: “You were our backbone. You were the brother that pick us up when we fall.

“Thank you for everything... I love you.”

Another Facebook user, Jonathan Teo, said: “You showed me a great example of how to be a better person, a better team lead and a better teammate.”

The Straits Times has contacted foodpanda for comment.

Police investigations are ongoing.