Man dies after accident involving cabs outside hospital

A 70-year-old man died after a taxi crashed into the cab he was in outside the entrance of Gleneagles Hospital yesterday. The exact cause of death is not known.

Two other cars were also involved in the accident, which took place in the hospital's service road, the police said, adding that they were alerted to it at 11.21am.

One of the cabbies, a 62-year-old man, was stabilised by medical staff of the private hospital before he was taken in a conscious state to National University Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that he was driving an SMRT taxi.

The other cabby was driving a Trans-Cab vehicle. Its passengers were said to be a father-and-son pair from Indonesia. Both received medical attention at Gleneagles Hospital.

The 70-year-old father, who died, was heading to the hospital for a check-up for a heart condition.

His son, aged 42, alighted from the taxi before fainting.

ST understands that the accident happened when the SMRT cabby was going to stop for his passenger to alight. But instead of stepping on the brake pedal, he stepped on the accelerator, causing the cab to collide with the three other vehicles.

ST understands that all of those injured in the accident were attended to by staff from the accident and emergency department of Gleneagles Hospital.