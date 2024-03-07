Man charged with stealing $107,000 in cash on plane

SINGAPORE – A 54-year-old man was charged in court on March 7 after he allegedly stole $107,000 in cash from a passenger’s bag on board a plane.

Peng Hui, a 54-year-old Chinese national, is said to have taken the cash from a yellow pouch while on a Singapore Airlines flight from Hong Kong to Singapore on March 5.

He told the court that he intends to plead not guilty to his theft charge.

The victim realised that US$80,000 ($107,000) was missing after he disembarked at Changi Airport, the police said on March 6.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had placed his bag in the overhead compartment and did not see anyone rummaging through it.

Officers from the Airport Police Division checked the flight records and worked with the Commercial Affairs Department to establish the suspect’s identity.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had purportedly made four remittance transactions amounting to $37,897.70, which were believed to be part of the stolen cash, at People’s Park Complex,” the police said.

They stopped the transactions and arrested the man on the same day.

Peng was found to have cash of multiple denominations and currencies, amounting to about $80,000, in his possession.

He was offered bail of $20,000, but was unable to find a local bailor as he has no friends or relatives in Singapore.

The police advised travellers to keep their cash and valuables with them instead of leaving items in the overhead luggage compartments on the plane.

They should be wary of passengers who are seen opening the overhead compartments, retrieving baggage and rummaging through them during the flight.

If convicted of theft, Peng can be jailed for up to three years and fined.