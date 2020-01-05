Man charged with murder of wife at Sengkang condo

A man was charged yesterday with the murder of his wife at a condominium in Sengkang.

Paul Leslie Quirk, 48, who is a podiatrist according to his LinkedIn profile, was arrested on Friday at Esparina Residences condominium in Compassvale Bow.

The police found Ms Christina Khoo Gek Hwa, 43, unresponsive in the condominium unit when they arrived at 12.07pm, and paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

A bloodied white dog was also found dead at the foot of the block.

Quirk will be remanded at Changi Prison's medical centre for psychiatric observation for three weeks, and will be back in court on Jan 24.

Residents whom The Sunday Times spoke to said the couple had been living in the condominium for several years and that a child, whom Quirk and Ms Khoo referred to as their son on Facebook, would occasionally stay with them.

Registry of Marriages records show that the couple tied the knot on Aug 8, 2017. The two also share the same birthday - Aug 8.

The marriage to Quirk was Ms Khoo's second.

Ms Khoo's LinkedIn profile indicates that she was a director and consultant at a management consulting firm based in Burlington, Massachusetts. She is believed to have worked for the company in Singapore.

According to court documents, Quirk is a foreigner holding a long-term pass here.

If convicted of murder, Quirk could face the death penalty.