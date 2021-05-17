Man charged with lying to NTU researcher about having Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man was charged on Monday (May 17) with lying to a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) researcher that he could not attend a "session" as he had been quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

Chan Kin Nang Paul, 40, was handed one charge of transmitting a false message under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act to NTU researcher Lau Zen Juen.

Chan had allegedly sent an e-mail to Ms Lau at 12.47pm on September 6 last year stating: "Hi, I am unable to attend the session tomorrow as I am tested positive for Covid19 and is now quarantine in hospital."

Court documents did not state what "session" Chan was supposed to attend, or his ties to the university.

The e-mail address Chan had allegedly sent the false message to was listed in a post on an NTU Psychology Majors Facebook group in July last year, calling for volunteers to participate in a study involving magnetic resonance imaging.

The offence of communicating a false message is relatively new - it was added to the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act in January last year.

If convicted, Chan can be jailed up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

Chan is expected to return to court on June 14.

The Straits Times has contacted NTU for more information on the case.