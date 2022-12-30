Man charged with attempted murder in Marsiling allegedly poured accelerant on victim, set him alight

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old man was charged in court on Friday with the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man at Block 210 Marsiling Crescent on Dec 28.

Tay Kheng Hock is accused of pouring accelerant on the victim and setting him on fire with a lighter.

Appearing in court via video-link, Tay was wearing a red shirt and had a blue mask on.

In a statement on Thursday night, the police said they received a call for assistance in Marsiling Crescent at about 10.10pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with burn wounds and he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said he was conscious, and Tay was arrested at the scene.

On Friday, Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun approved the prosecution’s request to remand Tay for a week and for him to be taken to the scene for investigations.

Tay is represented by Mr John Koh from Populus Law.

If convicted of attempted murder and hurt is caused, an offender can either be jailed for life and caned, or be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

