Man charged over allegedly trafficking vapes; 39 Kpods seized in Punggol

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Health Sciences Authority officers seized 39 vape pods during a search of the suspect's residence in Punggol.

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man was charged on May 19 over allegedly trafficking etomidate vape pods, known as Kpods.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement on May 27 that its officers had received a tip-off and raided Muhammad Danial Bin Mohd Shahri’s residence in Punggol on May 17.

During the search of the unit, HSA officers seized 39 pods, which were confirmed to contain etomidate, the statuary board said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The suspect was remanded for a week to assist with further investigations. The case was mentioned again in court on May 26, and has been adjourned to July 21.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, etomidate and its analogues are listed as specified psychoactive substances in the schedule.

If found guilty, importers may face three to 20 years of jail time and five to 15 strokes of the cane. Suppliers face two to 10 years behind bars and two to five strokes of the cane.