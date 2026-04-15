Man charged in Australia with sexually assaulting woman on Scoot flight to Perth: Reports

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The man is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and three counts of an act of indecency without consent.

A man was charged in Australia on April 14 with sexually assaulting another passenger on board a Scoot flight bound for Perth from Singapore, according to media reports.

In a statement on its website, the Australian Federal Police said the 52-year-old man committed “non-consensual sexual acts” on a woman seated next to him during the April 13 flight.

She then sought help from airline staff, and was moved to another seat.

Airline staff monitored the man for the remainder of the flight and alerted the Australian Federal Police. He was escorted off the plane for questioning after it touched down at Perth Airport.

Australian news site News.com.au said in a photo caption that the incident happened on Scoot Flight TR16.

The man is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and three counts of an act of indecency without consent.

The offence of sexual intercourse without consent carries a maximum penalty of 12 years behind bars , while indecency without consent carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

Australian Federal Police Acting Superintendent Peter Brindal said the force has zero tolerance for criminal behaviour on aircraft or within Australian airports.

“Every passenger has the right to feel safe when travelling, especially when confined in an aircraft close to other passengers,” he said.

He urged anyone subjected to unwanted contact to alert the authorities – airline staff, the police or airport security – as soon as it is safely possible to do so.

“No act of indecency on an aircraft or at an airport is appropriate, and any travellers who break the law will be dealt with swiftly.”

The Straits Times has contacted Scoot for comment.