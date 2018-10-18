Man caught smuggling 2 leopard geckos at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian man was caught smuggling two leopard geckos at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Oct 16).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the two reptiles were found in a Malaysia-registered car.

The geckos were placed in separate containers wrapped in a towel, and are currently under the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

The man, 31, has been referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) for investigation.

In a separate Facebook post, the AVA said that the keeping and trading of wildlife, such as geckos, is an offence here.

"While AVA continues to ensure that regulatory measures against illegal import, possession of live animals and wildlife are in place and enforced, you can do your part by promptly alerting us of any suspected cases," the authority said.

Members of the public can report such cases at www.ava.gov.sg/feedback. All information shared will be kept strictly confidential, AVA said.

ICA said in its post that Singapore's borders are its first line of defence in safeguarding the nation's security.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," it added.