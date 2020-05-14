Man caught on video 'skiing' on road under police probe

SINGAPORE - A man who was caught on video "skiing" on the road - using two ski poles to propel himself while on skates - is being investigated by police.

A video posted on Facebook on May 5 shows the man, 28, making his way in the second lane of the road from the left on the unusual mode of transport in Raffles Quay, near Lau Pa Sat Food Court.

Netizens have raised questions about whether this is allowed on the roads.

The police said on Thursday (May 14) that the man could have committed a traffic offence as those who travel on roller skates, in-line skates, or any other similar device on roads in a way that interferes with the lawful movement of traffic are flouting road rules.

"It is dangerous for pedestrians to use in-line or roller skates on the road amid vehicular traffic. The Traffic Police would like to remind all road users to adopt good road sense and to look out for one another when sharing the roads," they added.

Still, it has not stopped some netizens from observing in jest that the man was just satisfying his thirst for skiing, with overseas travel for such activities disrupted by the coronavirus.