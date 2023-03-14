Man caught trying to enter Singapore via Causeway train tracks

SINGAPORE – A man walking along the train tracks on the Causeway towards Singapore was apprehended for suspected immigration offences.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the man, identified as a Bangladeshi, was spotted making the trek on March 9.

Officers from Woodlands Checkpoint intercepted him before he could pose a risk to ongoing train operations, and the man was found without any original identity documents or travel documents in his possession.

Citing the Immigration Act, which carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, ICA said it takes a serious view on attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally.

In 2022, 414 immigration offenders were arrested, up from 355 in 2021.

Of the 414 immigration offenders, 57 were illegal immigrants, while the remaining 357 were individuals who had been caught overstaying in Singapore.