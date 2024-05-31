Man behind global malware network objects to extradition to US after arrest in S’pore

SINGAPORE – The Chinese national arrested in Singapore for allegedly running a network of zombie computers which allowed criminals to commit a myriad of offences has objected to his extradition to the United States.

At the State Courts on May 31, Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun asked Wang Yunhe if he intends to surrender himself to the foreign authorities.

The Singapore Police Force had earlier indicated that Washington had made an extradition request for Wang after his arrest. The US has an extradition treaty with Singapore.

His lawyer, Mr Ng Yuan Siang, who said he was briefed by Wang’s spouse, said his client is objecting to his extradition.

The judge asked Mr Ng if Wang is aware that he can give consent to his extradition and waive proceedings. The lawyer said he will speak to his client about this.

Changes were made to the Extradition Act in April 2022 to allow fugitives to consent to their extradition.

This is in line with international practice, to save state resources and prevent the fugitive from being detained longer than necessary in Singapore.

During proceedings which lasted about 15 minutes, Wang tried to present his case to the judge, but was stopped by his lawyer.

The bespectacled 35-year-old, who appeared via video-link, spoke Mandarin and had a court interpreter translate the proceedings for him.

At the end of proceedings, the judge granted the prosecution’s request for Wang to be remanded a further seven days.

His next appearance is on June 6.

In an earlier statement, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wang’s purported offences had allowed cyber criminals to steal billions of dollars through financial fraud, identity theft and other crimes.

He was arrested on May 24 in a multi-jurisdiction operation led by the DOJ.

Wang had allegedly worked with others between 2014 and July 2022 to create and disseminate the 911 S5 Botnet to millions of home-based Windows computers across the world.