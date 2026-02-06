Straitstimes.com header logo

Man assisting with investigations after viral video shows him allegedly vaping in bus

In the video, a man is seen holding what appears to be a vape up to his mouth and blowing smoke behind the bus captain.

Gabrielle Andres

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old man is assisting with investigations after he allegedly filmed himself vaping inside a bus, with the video then going viral on social media.

In the video, posted by the Instagram account Sgfollowsall on Jan 30, a man is seen holding what appears to be a vape up to his mouth as he walks towards the bus captain in a bus.

He stops just behind the driver’s seat and blows smoke in his direction. He then walks back to the back of the bus, smirking and shaking his head.

The video has drawn more than 241,000 views, 2,700 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing.

In a post on its Instagram Stories, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it had identified the man and seized e-vaporisers and 12 pods from his home on Feb 3.

Penalties for vape-related offences

were strengthened from Sept 1,

with first-time adult users now liable to a fine of $700.

Those who are caught on their third offence will be prosecuted and fined up to $2,000.

The Straits Times has contacted transport operator SMRT and HSA for more information.

