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Man assisting police probe over illegal gambling websites on phone; vapes also found in car

Officers were seen removing e-cigarettes from sealed boxes and sorting them into evidence bags next to the vehicle.

SINGAPORE - A man is assisting with investigations after police officers found illegal gambling websites saved on his phone, as well as electronic vaporisers in his car.

In response to queries, the police said that on Aug 4 at about 8.40pm , officers were patrolling in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh when they came across a car parked on the main road.

Upon checks, vaporisers were found in the car and seized.

The police added that while interviewing the 37-year-old car driver, officers found unlicensed gambling websites saved on his mobile phone .

The driver is assisting with investigations for gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider. If found guilty, he can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both .

The vaporiser-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority , the police said.

Those found guilty of possessing or using vapes may be fined up to $10,000 .

Investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a bespectacled man was seen sitting by the roadside in Toa Payoh when the newspaper was at the scene that night. A Mercedes-Benz nearby had its hood and boot open, and four police cars were parked near it.

There were open packages on the ground next to the vehicle, as well as various e-cigarettes and vape pods, said Shin Min.

Some officers were seen questioning the man – believed to be the driver – while others were counting the e-cigarettes.

Officers were also seen removing e-cigarettes from sealed boxes and sorting them into evidence bags.