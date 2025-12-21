Man arrested under anti-terrorism laws after suspicious item found in St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old man was arrested on Dec 21 after a suspicious item was found in St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah earlier that day at about 7am.

In a statement on Facebook at about 5.20pm, the police said the man, who is a volunteer with the church, had claimed to have discovered a suspicious item in a drain within the church premises.

“Thereafter, he immobilised himself and held on to the suspicious item,” they said, without giving details of how the man did this.

Officers evacuated the premises, and the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group (CBRE) was activated.

Following thorough checks, the item, which resembled an improvised explosive device, was assessed at about 10.40am to be three cardboard rolls and wires taped with black tape, with no explosive elements present, police said.

It was subsequently removed from the scene and police operations concluded at about 5pm. No injuries were reported.

The man was later arrested under anti-terrorism laws for his suspected involvement in the incident.

The Reverend Christopher Lee, the church’s priest, said at about 4.30pm in a Facebook update that the church was closed on Dec 21, with masses to resume on Dec 22.

He had earlier advised congregants to go to other churches for mass and apologised for any inconvenience.

The police had first put up a Facebook post at about 8.30am saying they were alerted to the incident at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road at 7.10am. Members of the public were advised to avoid the location while police operations were ongoing.

A churchgoer told The Straits Times that the incident happened before the Chinese-language mass at 7.30am.

Another church member, who wanted to be known only as Mr Koh, said he and his wife noticed a few police cars after they arrived at about 7.25am, only to be told by their priest around 7.45am that mass had been cancelled.

When ST arrived at the church just before 9am, police officers were at the entrance directing vehicles away. No one was allowed to enter the premises. Church volunteers were spotted at the gate and a bus stop nearby, advising would-be attendees that mass was cancelled. They could also be heard redirecting congregants to the Church of St Mary of the Angels in Bukit Batok.

Church volunteers telling would-be attendees that mass would be cancelled on Dec 21. ST PHOTO: DANIEL LAI

At about 9.15am , several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were seen entering the church premises, along with plainclothes officers.

A notice on the church’s website said that mass services at 7.30am, 9.30am and 11.30am on Dec 21 were cancelled till further notice.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles seen at the St Joseph’s Church premises on Dec 21. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The police, in an update at around 11am, said the suspicious item was harmless and that the situation was under control. SCDF vehicles started leaving the premises just after 11.30am.

At about 1.45pm, a handcuffed man wearing a blue top was led to a white multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) by police officers. Investigators wearing gloves were seen examining the driver’s seat and contents in the boot.

Close to 3pm, plainclothes officers were again seen checking the boot of the MPV.

Plainclothes police officers inspecting the boot of a vehicle at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah at about 2.50pm on Dec 21. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

At about 5pm, a police crime scene investigation van was seen leaving the church, followed by a police car. Shortly after that, the church’s main gates were closed and officers who were manning the entrance left.

A police crime scene investigation van leaving St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah at about 5pm on Dec 21. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

A police car leaving St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah at about 5pm on Dec 21. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Commenting on the incident in a Facebook post at about 6.20pm, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan thanked the Singapore Police Force for their meticulous investigation and precautionary actions.

“We are relieved that the object was harmless. But detailed investigations are still under way, and we should refrain from speculation,” said the Foreign Minister and MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, where the church is located.

Dr Balakrishnan had also met Father Lee earlier in the day.

“Was glad to meet Father Christopher Lee this morning – a real pillar of calm leadership, as always,” he had said in an initial Facebook post at about 11.30am.

In November 2024, Father Lee was stabbed by a knife-wielding man while he was conducting evening mass at the church.

The assailant, a 37-year-old Singaporean man, was disarmed by members of the congregation and subsequently arrested by police officers. The police ruled out the attack as an act of terrorism and the man was believed to have acted alone, based on preliminary investigations.

At about 1.45pm, a handcuffed man wearing a blue top was led to a white car by police officers. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in a Facebook post at 6.40pm that someone had tried to create the impression that the item was an explosive device.

Noting that the suspect has been arrested, he said: “I commend the police and SAF for their swift work in this case.”

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post that he was deeply concerned by the incident and relieved that the item was found to be harmless.

He said that all places of worship, whether churches, mosques, temples or others, must always remain safe spaces where congregants can pray and gather in peace, adding that any incident that threatens this sense of safety undermines the trust and harmony that bind Singaporeans together as a society.

“Singapore is a multiracial and multi-religious nation. Mutual respect, understanding and the freedom to practise one’s faith without fear are fundamental to who we are. We must reject actions that sow anxiety or create divisions, and remain vigilant in safeguarding our social cohesion,” he said.

The Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs also called on the Malay/Muslim community to stand in solidarity with their Christian friends during this period, citing how members of different faiths rallied to support one another after an incident at Masjid Al-Istiqamah in September.

A suspicious parcel had been delivered to the mosque in Serangoon North, prompting an evacuation. Mr Shanmugam later revealed that the parcel contained meat that appeared to be pork.

On Dec 21, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said on Instagram that Singapore’s multiracial and multi-religious society is “a precious and hard-won asset that we need to continue to protect as one people”.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash appealed for calm. “This incident was a reminder to be vigilant and to stand together as Singaporeans, always,” he said.

Mayor of North West District Alex Yam cautioned against jumping to conclusions. “This is not the first time the St Joseph community has faced an incident, and each time, the church and the wider community have emerged stronger, more united and more resilient,” he said in a Facebook post.

“It is right and prudent to take precautions and to follow the instructions of the authorities, but we should not allow fear to consume or possess us.”