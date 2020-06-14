Man arrested over violent encounter with safe distancing ambassadors

SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested after he allegedly became violent towards two safe distancing ambassadors.

On Friday (June 12), the police received a call for assistance regarding an altercation between the 30-year-old Singaporean and the two public servants at Compass One shopping mall.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo were advising a group of food delivery riders to observe safe distancing measures when the man, who was not part of the group, allegedly confronted one of the safe distancing ambassadors and pushed him.

He is also said to have assaulted the other safe distancing ambassador, who tried to intervene.

The police said the man is also being investigated for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and for possibly breaching safe distancing measures.

If found guilty of pushing the safe distancing ambassador while he was carrying out his duty, the man is liable for the offence of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty. He could be imprisoned for up to four years, or fined, or both.

For assaulting the other safe distancing ambassador, who tried to intervene, the man is liable for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from doing his duty, which carries with it an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police warned that there is zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors, and that action will be taken against those who blatantly disregard the law.

The police added that everyone should take the safe distancing measures seriously, and cooperate with the enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors.