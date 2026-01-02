Van driver arrested for multiple offences following police chase in Choa Chu Kang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The video shows the chase ending with the van up a staircase past the pavement.

SINGAPORE - A van driver was arrested on Jan 1 in Choa Chu Kang after a police chase that resulted in the suspect and a Traffic Police officer taken to hospital.

Weapons and suspected drugs were also found in the van.

The suspect had failed to stop for a routine check by Traffic Police officers on patrol at 5.20pm that day. The van driver, 34, sped off and Traffic Police officers gave chase, said the police on Jan 2 in response to queries.

During the chase, the van collided with a Traffic Police motorcycle . The rider, a 25-year-old officer, was conscious when taken to hospital, and is currently in a stable condition, said the police.

They added that the van is believed to have skidded at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Ave 7 and Keat Hong Link. The police said the driver was conscious when taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Keat Hong Link and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 at about 5.50pm on Jan 1. Two people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital , it added.

A knife, a baton, and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were found in the van, said the police.

The suspect was arrested for reckless driving causing hurt, driving without a valid licence, driving without valid insurance, failing to stop when ordered by a police officer in uniform, using a forged licence, possession of scheduled weapons, and various suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In videos of the incident uploaded on Facebook page SGRV , a white van can be seen driving in and out of lanes, as police motorbikes follow, with sirens blaring.

At one point, the van is seen driving through a junction as the light is red and pedestrians are crossing.

One clip shows the van speeding across a junction, crashing into a flight of stairs. A man is then seen fleeing on foot, and a Traffic Police officer is seen chasing after him.

A still image then shows a man in handcuffs sitting on the pavement by the van, with several police officers and Traffic Police officers crowded around him.

Nearby, onlookers can be seen gathered around the accident site and across the road.