Man arrested over graffiti on Buona Vista building, underpass

SINGAPORE – A 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for his suspected involvement in two recent cases of vandalism in Buona Vista.

He will be charged in court on Saturday.

He is allegedly behind the black graffiti on the walls of a building in North Buona Vista Drive and an underpass in North Buona Vista Road that the police were alerted to on Aug 8.

The underpass walls were spray-painted with drawings of a syringe and a hanged man clutching a dollar sign while stuck between the letters W and F, as well as the words, “If 1 syringe = 1 death = 1 hanged man HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?”

The police identified and arrested the man following ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

The man allegedly changed into another outfit when he committed the acts of vandalism, to avoid detection.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $2,000, and given between three and eight strokes of the cane.

