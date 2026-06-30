Man arrested in Toa Payoh for obscene act, punching police officer in the face

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A 36-year-old man who was creating a disturbance in a coffee shop punched a 19-year-old police officer while he was being arrested. The police officer suffered minor injuries.

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested in Toa Payoh for committing an obscene act and punching a police officer in the face on the morning of June 28 .

In a media reply, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 184 Toa Payoh Central at about 9.45am that day , where a man was creating a disturbance in a coffee shop.

The 36-year-old man punched an officer in the face as he was being arrested, the police said.

In a video of the incident posted online by TikTok user Kee Wee Shang , two police officers can be seen holding the barefooted man to the ground.

Another video by the same user shows a third police officer at the scene. The handcuffed man is then seen being led away by the officers.

The assailant was arrested for committing an obscene act and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, the police said.

The 19-year-old police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.