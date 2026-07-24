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Drug paraphernalia, one vaporiser and three pods were found in the van.

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink-driving and drug-related offences following a traffic check on July 23.

Drug paraphernalia, one vaporiser and three pods were found in the van during the routine check.

The driver was subsequently arrested.

A photo from the scene showed a silver van parked with its boot open, surrounded by police cars.

The Chinese daily reported five police cars and about 10 officers during the incident. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The police said they were patrolling the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 around 9.15pm when they signalled for a van to stop for a check.

According to a report by Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the man was instructed by officers to exit the police car, walk around the van, and answer questions during the investigation.

Police also deployed K9 drug-sniffing dogs to inspect the vehicle later on, the Chinese daily reported.

The van is reportedly registered to a grocery store in Toa Payoh.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the vaporiser-related offence was referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.