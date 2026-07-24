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Man arrested in Toa Payoh for drug, drink-driving offences; K9 dogs deployed

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Drug paraphernalia, one vaporiser and three pods were found in the van, which is reportedly registered to a grocery store in Toa Payoh.

Drug paraphernalia, one vaporiser and three pods were found in the van.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Elise Wong

  • A 30-year-old man was arrested in Toa Payoh for suspected drink-driving and drug-related offences after a routine traffic check on July 23 evening.
  • Police found drug paraphernalia, one vaporiser, and three pods in the van, and deployed K9 drug-sniffing dogs during the inspection.
  • The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau and Health Sciences Authority, with investigations still ongoing.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink-driving and drug-related offences following a traffic check on July 23.

Drug paraphernalia, one vaporiser and three pods were found in the van during the routine check.

The driver was subsequently arrested.

A photo from the scene showed a silver van parked with its boot open, surrounded by police cars.

The Chinese daily reported five police cars and about 10 officers during the incident.

The Chinese daily reported five police cars and about 10 officers during the incident.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The police said they were patrolling the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 around 9.15pm when they signalled for a van to stop for a check.

According to a report by Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the man was instructed by officers to exit the police car, walk around the van, and answer questions during the investigation.

Police also deployed K9 drug-sniffing dogs to inspect the vehicle later on, the Chinese daily reported.

The van is reportedly registered to a grocery store in Toa Payoh.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the vaporiser-related offence was referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.