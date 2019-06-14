Man arrested for suspected outrage of modesty on board train

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 33-year-old man on Thursday (June 13) for his suspected involvement in an outrage of modesty incident on board an MRT train in May.

On May 22, the police were alerted at 9.58am to the incident on board a North East Line train approaching Serangoon station.

Through follow-up investigations and images from closed-circuit television cameras, officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Thursday.

The police are investigating.

Anyone convicted of the offence of outrage of modesty may be liable for a jail term of up to two years and may also be fined, caned or be liable for a combination of such punishments.

The police have advised members of the public to stay alert to the presence of any suspicious person and to be attentive to their surroundings.

The police also urged victims of molestation to seek help immediately and take note of the suspect's prominent features and attire.

In order to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early, the victim should call 999 as soon as possible, they added.

"If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive," police said.