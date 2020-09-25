Man arrested for suspected offences, including drug use, after dramatic police car chase in CBD

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man was arrested for multiple offences, including suspected drug-related offences, after a police chase that resulted in his car colliding with two other cars and mounting a kerb on Thursday (Sept 24).

It started at about 11.50am, when police officers on patrol at an open space car park in Bayfront Avenue came across a car with a missing front bumper and approached the vehicle, the police said on Friday.

When asked by the officers to alight from the vehicle, the 32-year-old man in the driver's seat ignored the request and sped off instead, which led to a car chase.

The pursuit came to a halt when the car mounted a kerb in Anson Road after colliding with a taxi and another passenger car.

The man then attempted to flee on foot, but was later arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences.

The suspect as well as two people from the passenger car - a 38-year-old male driver and his 29-year-old male passenger - were conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after the collision.

The 72-year-old taxi driver had no visible injuries, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the road traffic accident near Tanjong Pagar MRT station at 12.40pm on Thursday.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show police apprehending the suspect near the station.



While conducting investigations at the accident location, a 32-year-old female Traffic Police officer was knocked down by another passing car at the junction of Anson Road and Prince Edward Road.

The officer was conscious when taken to SGH.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year-old male driver of the passing car had failed to keep a proper lookout, said the police. He was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

The police are investigating the case.