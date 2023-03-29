Man arrested for suspected loan shark harassment after vandalising flat with kerosene, paint

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple cases of loan shark harassment, the police said on Wednesday.

The police were first alerted to a case of harassment at a residential flat near Pasir Ris Drive 6 last Saturday, after the door of the unit was splashed with a mix of kerosene and paint.

A note with the warning “Don’t run bro... next time I burn” was stuck on the wall next to the gate.

The man was identified through investigations and images from police surveillance cameras, before he was arrested by the police on Tuesday. A mobile phone was seized.

He was also linked to another case of loan shark harassment and will be charged in court on Wednesday under the Moneylenders Act.

If found guilty as a first-time offender, he faces a five-year prison term, as well as a fine of up to $50,000 and six strokes of the cane.

The police advised members of the public to avoid loan sharks and not to assist them in any way, adding that those who cause annoyance and disruption to public safety will be dealt with severely.