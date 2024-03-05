Man arrested for suspected drink driving after veering into Woodlands Checkpoint motorbike lane

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old man was arrested on March 3 for suspected drink driving after he drove his car into the motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In response to queries, the police said the arrest took place at about 4.40pm that day and that investigations are under way.

A post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a white Toyota car with a Singapore licence plate obstructing the motorcycle lane, resulting in a queue of motorcycles forming behind it. Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Traffic Police were seen heading towards the car to lead it out of the wrong lane.

ICA said its officers helped to ensure that the flow of traffic was not disrupted.

ICA, in a travel advisory issued on March 5, said it expects heavy traffic at the land checkpoints when the March school holidays start on March 9. It urged motorists to observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline at the land checkpoints.

Travellers need to be patient and to follow instructions of law enforcement officers at the checkpoints, it added.