Man arrested for suspected drink driving after car crashes into street sign in Teck Whye

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old man was arrested on Dec 12 for suspected drink driving after a car crashed into a street sign in Teck Whye.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Teck Whye Avenue and Choa Chu Kang Road at 12.55am .

The car is believed to have skidded at the junction, the police added.

The driver was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and arrested.

Photos of the accident posted on Reddit show a white car with a damaged hood and its airbags deployed.

Pieces of debris, including a partial car plate, are strewn across the grass patch, as well as what appears to be an uprooted lamp post.

Police investigations are ongoing.