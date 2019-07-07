Man arrested for suspected drink driving after car bursts into flames at Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after the car he was in crashed into a road divider and subsequently burst into flames on Sunday morning (July 7).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1, towards Punggol Central, at 6.53am.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Photos on Telegram group SgRoad Blocks show the car engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke billowing out of it.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Ivan K, said that the car was partially engulfed in flames when he drove past it.

"The heat from the fire was intense, even when we were about 10 metres away," said Ivan, who added that he and his girlfriend saw a man standing beside the car.

The police are investigating the incident.