Man arrested for suspected drink-driving after bus crashes through road divider, hits tree in Bedok

SINGAPORE – A private bus driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after getting off the vehicle which then rolled unattended until it first crashed through a road divider and then hit a tree on the other side of a road in Bedok.

The police said on March 26 that it was alerted to the incident along Bedok North Avenue 2 at 9.30am on that day.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for suspected drink-driving, the police added.

According to Chinese-language outlet Shin Min Daily News, the driver stopped the bus at the drop-off point of the Heartbeat@Bedok community centre and got off.

Mr Han, an eyewitness who declined to give his full name, told Shin Min that he saw the bus stopped with the door open and no one inside.

The 50-year-old said that he then saw the bus begin to move and crash into the central divider of Bedok North Street 1.

The bus continued rolling on the other side of the road until it hit the railing and a tree, finally coming to a stop at the pedestrian path.

The collision caused the tree to topple.

“My car was parked behind the bus. I saw that the bus door was open and no one was inside. The bus started to move. Maybe the handbrake was not on,” Mr Han told Shin Min.

He added that after the bus had come to a stop, he saw the driver run to it and board it.

The bus then drove against the flow of traffic for around 100m before turning right at a traffic junction to the correct side of the road.

Shin Min reported that the bus was driven back to the scene of the accident under escort by traffic police at 10.40am.

The driver was then questioned inside the bus before he was handcuffed and led to a police car.

Singapore Coach Services, which owns the bus, told The Straits Times it was assisting the police with its investigations.

It added that the driver was Singaporean and had been hired just days before the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.