Suspected drink driver arrested after accident involving his car and van

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after an accident involving his car and a van on Friday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van along the Central Expressway before the Upper Serangoon Road exit at 6.21am.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident were circulating in a Telegram chat group and on social media on Friday, with one showing the car overturned on the rightmost lane.

Another video shows the closure of two rightmost lanes along that stretch and slow-moving traffic on the expressway.

The 67-year-old male van driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The car driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital. He was subsequently arrested, police said.

The police are investigating the case.