Man arrested for suspected drink driving after accident in Hougang

SINGAPORE - A 58-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after an accident involving two cars in Hougang on Saturday.

In a video posted by Stomp, a dark-coloured Peugeot sports car is seen with a badly damaged bonnet while a light-coloured sport utility vehicle is seen nearby with a damaged front bumper. At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle and three police cars are seen in the video.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Road and Hougang Avenue 3 at about 2.15am.

A 26-year-old driver was conscious when taken to the hospital, the police added. SCDF said the driver, who was trapped in the driver’s seat of one of the cars, was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment before being taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The 58-year-old driver was also conscious when he was taken to the hospital after his arrest.

Police investigations are ongoing.

