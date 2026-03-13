Man arrested for series of arson cases in Sungei Kadut industrial estate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man is slated to be charged on March 14 for his suspected involvement in three arson cases in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate.

The 20-year-old old was arrested on March 12, with a lighter and pair of gloves, believed to have been used to commit the offences, seized as case exhibits.

In a statement on March 13 , police said they were alerted to the fires on three consecutive days between March 10 and March 12 , at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive, 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 and 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent.

All three fires were suspected to have been started intentionally.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished the fires on March 10 and March 11, while members of the public extinguished the fire before SCDF’s arrival on March 12 , police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the three incidents.