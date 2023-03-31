Man arrested for selling fake goods online; goods valued at more than $56k seized

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the online sales of counterfeit goods.

In a statement on Friday, the police said they seized 170 pieces of purported trademark-infringing apparel, jewellery, watches and accessories, with an estimated street value of more than $56,000, during an operation in the vicinity of Chai Chee Avenue.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement, and will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

Under the Trade Marks Act 1998, the offence of possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks carries a fine up to $100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.