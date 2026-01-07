Man arrested for rash driving in four-vehicle accident in Seletar; e-vaporiser seized

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a truck and two cement mixer trucks along 14 Seletar North Link at about 8am on Jan 6.

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital and later arrested by the police after an accident involving four vehicles in Seletar on the morning of Jan 6.

The police said they were alerted to an accide nt involving a car, a truck and two cement mixer trucks along 14 Seletar North Link at about 8am that day.

The 27-year-old, who was the car driver, was taken conscious to the hospital and later arrested for rash or negligent conduct related to machinery and fraudulent possession of property.



An e-vaporiser was also seized and the related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the accident happened near a construction site.

It added that the car was seen to have collided with the other vehicles involved and had stopped directly between one of the cement mixer trucks and the truck.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.