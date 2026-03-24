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Man arrested for public nuisance and mischief in Jurong West

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The police said they received a call for assistance at 18 Enterprise Road, an industrial area in Jurong West, at about 1.35pm.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 1.35pm at 18 Enterprise Road, an industrial area in Jurong West.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Alessia Mah

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SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and mischief in Jurong West on March 23.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 1.35pm at 18 Enterprise Road, an industrial area.

The man was conscious when taken to hospital, the police added.

In a video posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the man is seen walking across a busy road with an object in his hand.

He is followed at a distance by police officers and another man, who appears to be talking to him.

The suspect then faces off with the officers while squatting under the shade of a small tree.

There are at least five officers at the scene, and one is equipped with a shield.

The video caption claimed that the man had stopped a truck and broken its windscreen. He allegedly later did the same to a lorry.

In another related video circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook, at least 16 cars in an outdoor carpark are seen with smashed windscreens. Other parts of the cars did not appear damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.