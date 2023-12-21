Man arrested after car in Lavender area found smeared with what looks like faeces

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance after what seemed like faeces was smeared on a car in the Lavender Street area on Dec 20.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 463 Crawford Lane at about 9.45am. Investigations are under way.

Retiree Jeremy See, 47, posted three photos of the vehicle on Facebook.

“Brutal! That’s real poop smeared on the car,” he wrote in the caption.

The photos show the silver Toyota Vios with an orange traffic cone on the bonnet, and a cardboard box and a pink cup on its roof.

A note placed under the front windscreen wiper of the car referred to a person by name and said, along with a string of vulgarities, that the person “messed my whole family”.

Mr See said he spotted the car at about 9.30am while on his way to breakfast at a food centre nearby.

The car smelled bad, he added, and the owner of the car was not around.

Later on, he saw a man holding a key walking towards the car.

“He was shocked and had a look of resignation,” Mr See said, adding that the man sat in the car until the police arrived.

The New Paper reported a similar incident in November. A chicken seller’s car was smeared with faeces at a carpark near Sims Vista Market and Food Centre in Aljunied. A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance then.