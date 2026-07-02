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Man arrested for public nuisance after blocking cars, shouting at motorists in Serangoon Central

The man blocked cars from moving on the road while the pedestrian light was red.

SINGAPORE – Police have arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly blocked cars on the road in Serangoon Central in the morning on July 1 .

Police said on July 2 that they received a call for assistance at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive at about 9.40am on July 1.

The man had minor injuries and was taken conscious to hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

A video of the incident, posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on July 2, shows the man blocking cars at a pedestrian crossing.

He is seen holding his arms out. He then jumps in front of a car while the traffic light is green to prevent it from moving forward.

The car eventually manages to do so, but the man then proceeds to block other cars on the road.

He is also seen shouting at a bus driver while standing in front of the bus to block it.

The video also shows the man suddenly lunging forward and slamming his head onto the pavement. He later lies on the ground, face-down, as passers-by surround him.

The man was later arrested for public nuisance, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.