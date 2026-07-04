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Man arrested for public nuisance after allegedly insulting, spitting on police in Yishun

The 43-year-old was heard claiming the police could not arrest him and seemed to mockingly extend his hands for them to handcuff him.

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for being a public nuisance on July 3 during a firefighting operation in Yishun.

The blaze, which broke out on the 12th floor of Block 381C Yishun Ring Road at about 5pm that day , resulted in the evacuation of 25 residents and a child being taken to hospital.

In response to queries, the police said they had been attending to that fire with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) when they encountered the 43 -year-old man, who directed vulgarities at officers carrying out their duties.

“When police officers engaged him, the man refused to cease his behaviour and spat on an officer,” the authority added.

He was subsequently arrested for being a public nuisance, using insulting words towards a public servant and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

The man reportedly required medical assistance during the incident. In response to media queries, SCDF said it took one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after receiving a call for assistance at about 7.25pm on July 3.

According to a video posted on Facebook page Singapore Incidents, the man, dressed in a red sleeveless top and black trousers, appears to be taunting police officers on the ground floor.

He can be heard claiming that the police could not arrest him and appears to mockingly extend his hands, encouraging officers to handcuff him.

Police investigations are ongoing.