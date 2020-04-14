Man arrested for possessing 18 airsoft guns, rash act

A 47-year-old man was arrested last Thursday, after 18 airsoft guns - replica toy weapons that shoot non-metallic projectiles - were among the illegal items found in his possession.

He was detained after the Singapore Police Force investigated a case in which a victim was hit by a plastic pellet in Lorong Melayu, near Kembangan, at around 7.30pm last Tuesday.

All 18 replica guns - of varying sizes and makes - and pellets were seized after officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man and tracked him down.

The suspect is now under investigation for his involvement in a rash act and for possessing arms without a licence.

This is because airsoft guns and any other guns that shoot pellets using compressed gas are regulated under the Arms and Explosives Act. Under Section 13(4) of the Act, no person should have possession or control of any such arms.

If found guilty, a person who contravenes this section can be fined up to $5,000 for every gun, and jailed for up to three years.

Under the same Act, for importing or exporting any arms or explosives without a licence, a person can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years. For a rash act, he could also face a $2,500 fine, a six-month jail term, or both.