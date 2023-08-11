Man arrested for evading cigarette duties and taxes worth more than $330k

SINGAPORE - When the police saw a man with his van door open during a police operation, they raided the vehicle and found 96 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

They also found another 1,850 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed in brown carton boxes in another van parked next to the first one, in a carpark in Marsiling Road.

Police arrested the man, 29, and 1,946 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. They also seized both vans.

The man evaded duty of about $305,756 and goods and services tax (GST) of about $25,992, the police said in a statement on Friday.

Police investigations found that the man allegedly bought these cigarettes from someone else through a social messaging platform to be resold. The seller’s identity is unknown.

The man’s trial is underway.

The police said: “Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs act and the GST act.”

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences can also be forfeited.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-2330000 or email customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg to report these illegal activities.