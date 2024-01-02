Man arrested for drug-related offences after accident on BKE involving three cars

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for drug-related offences, following an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on New Year’s Day.

The police said on Jan 2 that they were alerted at about 12.55pm to an accident involving three cars along the BKE towards Woodlands.

In dashcam footage uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Jan 2, a red Mitsubishi car can be seen swerving in and out of the two rightmost lanes of the expressway at high speed.

While on the rightmost lane, the red car hit a sedan to its left, which in turn collided into a hatchback to its left. The hatchback then veered to its left and crashed into the guardrails at the side of the road, while the red car bounced off the guardrails of the centre divider.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 1pm, and assessed a person for minor injuries. The person declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

