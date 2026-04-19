Man arrested for driving without valid licence after accident along Jalan Bukit Merah

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Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van along Jalan Bukit Merah on April 17.

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SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old man was arrested for driving without a valid licence, following an accident along Jalan Bukit Merah on April 17.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van in the area at about 5.30pm that day.

A 28-year-old resident told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that he heard a loud noise and went out of his house to check.

The resident, who was identified only by the surname Chen, said many of his neighbours also did the same.

A photo taken of the incident shows a damaged white car with its front bumper dislodged. Another photo shows a van with a dented back.

A photo taken of the incident on April 17 shows a van with a dented back. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER

Mr Chen added that the white car’s engine was emitting smoke, and other residents helped to call the police.

He told Lianhe Zaobao that the accident blocked two lanes, causing traffic congestion.

Police said: “A 26-year-old male car driver was arrested for driving without a valid licence.”

Investigations are ongoing.