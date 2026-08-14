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Man arrested for driving while on drugs after police find him asleep in van in Yishun

Police officers found the man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a van, which bears the livery of van rental agency LoadUp Singapore.

SINGAPORE – A man has been arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs after police found him sleeping in a van in Yishun.

He is also suspected of other offences involving vapes and weapons .

In response to queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 333 Yishun Street 31 at 5.05am on Aug 13.

Police officers found the man, 29, sleeping in the driver’s seat of a van, which bears the livery of van rental agency LoadUp Singapore .

Officers woke him up and found in his possession suspected drugs, one vaporiser and an assortment of weapons, including knuckledusters and karambits, said the police.

He was arrested for possession of offensive weapons, driving while under the influence of drugs and suspected drug- and vaporiser-related offences.

A resident in the area told Shin Min Daily News that he saw several police cars at the site of the incident on the morning of the arrest. He saw officers unloading items from the truck and searching through them, the Chinese-language daily reported.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) , and the vaporiser-related offences have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted LoadUp Singapore, CNB and HSA for more information.