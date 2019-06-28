Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for drink driving after he drove into shelves and fridges outside a supermarket in Ang Mo Kio early on Friday (June 28).

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 316B Ang Mo Kio Street 31 at 2.10am.

There were no reported injuries and the 37-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for drink driving, the authorities said.

An eyewitness told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that the man had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a metal barrier outside the supermarket, before hitting the products, fridges and shelves.

Another eyewitness, Mr Hu Shun Fa, 50, told the paper that the vehicle had stopped for about two minutes after he crashed before reversing. Those at the scene thought that the driver was trying to flee, he said.

"The driver looked dazed, and I asked him if he was drunk, but he said he was just too tired," Mr Hu said, adding that the driver asked if anyone was injured when he got out of his vehicle and cooperated with the police when questioned.

Photos taken at the scene showed that the metal barrier was bent from the impact and the front bumper of the vehicle was damaged as well.



The supermarket resumed normal operations later on June 28, 2019. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Debris from the car was seen on the pavement outside the supermarket while shelves of products had fallen.

Shin Min reported that the items strewn on the floor were mostly snacks and drinks.

The supermarket had resumed normal operations when the Chinese-language daily visited the shop later on Friday, the paper added.