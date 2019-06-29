Man arrested for drink driving after crash at supermarket

A man was arrested for drink driving after he drove his car into shelves and refrigerators outside a Giant supermarket in Ang Mo Kio early yesterday.

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 316B Ang Mo Kio Street 31 at 2.10am.

There were no reported injuries and the 37-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for drink driving, the authorities said.

An eyewitness told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a metal barrier outside the supermarket, before hitting the products and shelves.

Another eyewitness, Mr Hu Shun Fa, 50, said that the driver stopped his car for about two minutes after the crash before reversing.

"The driver looked dazed, and I asked him if he was drunk, but he said he was just too tired," Mr Hu said. He added that the driver asked if anyone was injured when he eventually got out of his vehicle and cooperated with the police when he was questioned.

Photos taken at the scene showed that the metal barrier was bent from the impact and the front bumper of the vehicle was damaged. Debris from the car was seen on the pavement outside the supermarket, while snacks and drinks were strewn on the floor.

The supermarket resumed normal operations later yesterday, the paper added.

