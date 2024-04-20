Man arrested for drink driving after car overturns outside Clarke Quay Central on April 19

Photos of the aftermath showed an upside-down white Toyota. PHOTO: ST READER
Sarah Koh
Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 12:50 PM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 12:30 PM

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after a car overturned outside Clarke Quay Central on the night of April 19.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident that involved two cars in Eu Tong Sen Street towards Victoria Street at around 8pm on April 19.

Photos of the aftermath showed an upside-down white Toyota, and a blue car which had some damage on its front left side.

Investigations are ongoing, said police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

