Man arrested for drink driving after car goes up pavement at Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after a car ran up a pavement in Ang Mo Kio in the wee hours of May 31.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded” along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 at about 1.25am.

Photos of the aftermath posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page show a black Mercedes with its front left wheel dislodged and damage to its front left side.

An ambulance can be seen in the background.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.