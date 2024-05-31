Man arrested for drink driving after car goes up pavement at Ang Mo Kio

Photos of the aftermath show a black Mercedes with its front left wheel dislodged and damage to its front left side. SCREENGRABS: SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim
Updated
May 31, 2024, 06:21 PM
Published
May 31, 2024, 06:15 PM

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after a car ran up a pavement in Ang Mo Kio in the wee hours of May 31.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded” along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 at about 1.25am.

Photos of the aftermath posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page show a black Mercedes with its front left wheel dislodged and damage to its front left side.

An ambulance can be seen in the background.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

More On This Topic
Indian teen who killed 2 while allegedly drink driving ordered to write essay as punishment
Man who allegedly fell asleep behind wheel among 20 motorists who will be charged with drink driving

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top