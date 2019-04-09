Man arrested for drink driving after BKE accident

A 57-year-old man was nabbed for drink driving after he lost control of his car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car on the BKE headed towards the Woodlands slip road into Dairy Farm Road at about 7.40am on Sunday morning.

The driver was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was later arrested for drink driving.

Photos of a silver car with damage to its right side were posted on citizen journalism website Stomp on Sunday.

Two police cars and several officers were also spotted at the scene.

A witness told Stomp that the car had come to a stop facing the opposite direction.

Those convicted of drink driving for the first time can be fined between $1,000 and $5,000, and may be banned from driving for at least a year, depending on the results of the breathalyser tests.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $30,000 and jailed for up to three years. They may also be sentenced to six strokes of the cane if they cause death or serious injury.