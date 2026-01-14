Man arrested for drink-driving after accidents in Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man was arrested for drink-driving after his car was involved in two accidents in Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok on Jan 14.

When contacted, t he police said they were alerted to a car accident at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and a slip road into KJE towards PIE at 5.45am on the same day.

The vehicle left the scene before the police arrived, and was later found in another accident in Brickland Road and Bukit Batok Road after KJE.

No other vehicles were involved in both accidents, the police added.

The man’s 41-year-old female passenger was conscious when taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said he was roused from his sleep by a loud bang and saw from his window a light-coloured car crashed against the railing near Choa Chu Kang Way.

The car reversed, before accelerating and hitting the railing again, according to the eyewitness, who shared a video he had taken with The Straits Times.

In the two-minute video, a man can be seen walking around the crashed vehicle, at times directing traffic past the accident scene.

Also, a woman can be seen sitting on the road near the front passenger’s side of the car, with her head between her knees.