Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Loyang

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The accident occurred in Loyang Avenue at about 2am on Aug 16.

SINGAPORE – A 31-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after he was involved in an accident in Loyang on Aug 16.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle in Loyang Avenue at about 2am that day.

The 31-year-old man, who was driving a car, and a 20-year-old male motorcyclist were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

In a video posted on Facebook on Aug 17, a car appears to have crashed into a bollard at a bus stop and is seen mounted on the kerb. Metal debris can be seen on the ground.

Another car is seen parked at the side of the road, while a motorcycle can also be seen lying on its side in front of both cars.

Police investigations are ongoing.